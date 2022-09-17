ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING ***CITY PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION*** The Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission will hold its regularly scheduled meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, in the Council/Board Chambers of the Government Center, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN to consider the following: Zone Change CD2022-005ZC by Arnett Enterprises, LLC to rezone 15.05 acres of land from M-2 (Industrial) to M-1 (Commercial-Industrial). The site is located west of Commerce Drive and south of Technology Drive NW. Land Use Plan Amendment CD2022-002LUPA, a City Initiated Land Use Plan Amendment, to provide Land Use Map designations on properties that will be served by the future City Sewer 6G Expansion Area sewer improvement. The Comprehensive Plan Land Use Plan Amendment encompasses a total of 1,033 acres, generally located north of 19th St. NW, south of the Badger Hills Dr. NW alignment, east of 70th Ave NW, and located west of Kenosha Dr. NW, generally west of the Badger Hills, Berean First Addition, Badger Ridge, and Fox Trails Subdivision developments. Specific parcels within the subject Land Use Map Amendment Boundary is on file at the City of Rochester Community Development Department. Active Transportation Plan Adoption - The Active Transportation Plan is an update to the existing 2012 Olmsted County Bicycle Master Plan. This Plan complements and promotes the core principles in the P2S Comprehensive Plan. This Active Transportation Plan identifies strategies and transportation improvements to foster a safe and healthy community where walking and bicycling in Rochester are primary modes of transportation which are safe, convenient, and enjoyable. Any person wishing to comment on the application may attend in person or join the virtual meeting. To attend the virtual meeting, please contact Rochester Community Development by noon on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, for a MS TEAMS meeting invitation. The call-in number for the meeting will also be available at the top of the meeting agenda. Agendas, staff reports, and minutes pertaining to this item will be posted on the City’s website on the Friday before the meeting at: http://rochestercitymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx For more information contact, Community Development: (p) 507.328.2600 (e) communitydevelopment@rochestermn.gov (a) 4001 West River Parkway, Suite 100 - Rochester, MN 55901 (Sept. 17, 2022) 101977