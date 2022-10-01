ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING ***CITY PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION*** NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission will hold its regularly scheduled meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, in the Council/Board Chambers of the Government Center, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN to consider the following: Zone Change #CD2022-006ZC by Helen Roland, Pougiales SE Rochester LLC, to change the Zoning District designation of 1.59 acres from R-2XLow-Density Residential Infill to CDC-Fringe, Central Downtown Code-Fringe. The property is located south of Center Street East, and east of the Zumbro River and Mayo Park Drive. The amendment would allow multi-family residential development as a permitted use. Text Amendment #CD2022-001TA by the City of Rochester, to amend the Unified Development Code Heritage Preservation Overlay to create a process to request removal from the Inventory. Land Use Plan Amendment #CD2022-003LUPA by Helen Roland, Pougiales SE Rochester LLC, to change the Comprehensive Plan Future Land Use Designation of 1.59 acres from Medium Density Residential to Downtown Development Fringe Area. The property is located south of Center Street East, and east of the Zumbro River and Mayo Park Drive. The amendment would allow multi-family residential development as a permitted use. Any person wishing to comment on the application may attend in person or join the virtual meeting. To attend the virtual meeting, please contact Rochester Community Development by noon on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, for a MS TEAMS meeting invitation. The call-in number for the meeting will also be available at the top of the meeting agenda. Agendas, staff reports, and minutes pertaining to this item will be posted on the City’s website on the Friday before the meeting at: http://rochestercitymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx Community Development: (p) 507.328.2600 (e) communitydevelopment@rochestermn.gov (a) 4001 West River Parkway, Suite 100 - Rochester, MN 55901 (Oct. 1, 2022) 106290