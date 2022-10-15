ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING ***CITY PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION*** NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission will hold its regularly scheduled meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, in the Council/Board Chambers of the Government Center, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN to consider the following: General Development Plan #CD2022-001GDP by Mayowood Lands LLC for a low-density residential community consisting of 129 villa homes and private roadways. The property is located north of Mayowood Road SW and south of the south fork of the Zumbro River. Any person wishing to comment on the application may attend in person or join the virtual meeting. To attend the virtual meeting, please contact Rochester Community Development by noon on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, for a MS TEAMS meeting invitation. The meeting link and call-in number for the meeting will be available at the top of the meeting agenda. Agendas, staff reports, and minutes pertaining to this item will be posted on the City’s website on the Friday before the meeting at: http://rochestercitymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx Community Development: (p) 507.328.2600 option 4 (e) communitydevelopment@rochestermn.gov (a) 4001 West River Parkway, Suite 100 - Rochester, MN 55901 (Oct. 15, 2022) 110958