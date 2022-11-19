ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING ***CITY PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION*** NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission will hold its regularly scheduled meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, in the Council/Board Chambers of the Government Center, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN to consider the following: Conditional Use Permit #CD2022-009CUP by Carter Mann, for the development of a 4,438 square-foot fast food restaurant and accessory drive-in facility within the B-1 zoning district. The site is located north of Wheelock Drive NE and south of Viola Road NE. Zone Change # CD2022-009ZC by The Shop-West End LLC, to change the Zoning District designation on 2.95 acres from M-2 Industrial, to M-1 Mixed Commercial-Industrial, located at 2056 Scott Road NW. Any person wishing to comment on the application may attend in person or join the virtual meeting. To attend the virtual meeting, please contact Rochester Community Development by noon on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, for an MS TEAMS meeting invitation. The meeting link and call-in number for the meeting will be available at the top of the meeting agenda. Agendas, staff reports, and minutes pertaining to this item will be posted on the City’s website on the Friday before the meeting at: http://rochestercitymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx Community Development: (p) 507.328.2600 option 4 (e) communitydevelopment@rochestermn.gov (a) 4001 West River Parkway, Suite 100 - Rochester, MN 55901 (Nov. 19, 2022) 123080