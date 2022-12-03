ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING ***CITY PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION*** NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission will hold its regularly scheduled meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, in the Council/Board Chambers of the Government Center, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN to consider the following: Zone Change #CD2022-008ZC by Boland Construction, to change the Zoning District designation of 0.62 acres from R-2 Low-Density Residential to R-3, Medium Density Residential. The property is located 400 feet south of Bridgeview Drive SE, on the west side of 36th Avenue SE. Land Use Plan Amendment #CD2022-005LUPA by Boland Construction, to change the Comprehensive Plan Land Use designation of 0.62 acres from Low-Density Residential (LDR) to Medium Density Residential (MDR) The property is located 400 feet south of Bridgeview Drive SE, on the west side of 36th Avenue SE. Any person wishing to comment on the application may attend in person or join the virtual meeting. To attend the virtual meeting, please contact Rochester Community Development by noon on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, for an MS TEAMS meeting invitation. The meeting link and call-in number for the meeting will be available at the top of the meeting agenda. Agendas, staff reports, and minutes pertaining to this item will be posted on the City’s website on the Friday before the meeting at: http://rochestercitymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx Community Development: (p) 507.328.2600 option 4 (e) communitydevelopment@rochestermn.gov (a) 4001 West River Parkway, Suite 100 - Rochester, MN 55901 (Dec. 3, 2022) 126829