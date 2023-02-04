ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING ***CITY PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION*** NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission will hold its regularly scheduled meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, in the Council/Board Chambers of the Government Center, located at 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN to consider the following: Application Type: Rezoning (Official Zoning Map Amendment) Application Number: CD2023-001ZC Project Location: 300 11th Ave NW The property is located 375 feet south of Civic Center Drive NW, on the east side of 11th Avenue NW at 300 11th Avenue NW. Any person wishing to comment on the application may attend in person or join the virtual meeting. To attend the virtual meeting, please contact Rochester Community Development by noon on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, for an MS TEAMS meeting invitation. The meeting link and call-in number for the meeting will be available at the top of the meeting agenda. Agendas, staff reports, and minutes pertaining to this item will be posted on the City’s website on the Friday before the meeting at: http://rochestercitymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx Community Development: (p) 507.328.2600 option 4 (e) communitydevelopment@rochestermn.gov (a) 4001 West River Parkway, Suite 100 - Rochester, MN 55901 (Feb 4, 2023) 187360