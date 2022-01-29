ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING ***CITY PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION – VIRTUAL MEETING*** NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission will hold its regularly scheduled meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 to consider: Conditional Use Permit #CD2022-001CUP by REM River Bluffs for a 5000 square foot office use in an R-2 zoning district. The site is located west of 19th Ave SE and west of Bear Creek. This meeting will take place virtually. Any person wishing to comment on the application may join the virtual meeting. To attend the virtual meeting, please contact Rochester Community Development by noon on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, for a MS TEAMS meeting invitation. The call-in number for the meeting will also be available at the top of the meeting agenda. Agendas, staff reports, and minutes pertaining to this item will be posted on the City’s website on the Friday before the meeting at: http://rochestercitymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx Citizens who wish to submit a written public comment may do so by sending comments to Community Development: (p) 507.328.2600 (e) communitydevelopment@rochestermn.gov (a) 4001 West River Parkway, Suite 100 - Rochester, MN 55901 (Jan. 29, 2022) 26540