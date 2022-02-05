ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING ***CITY PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION – VIRTUAL MEETING*** NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission will hold its regularly scheduled meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 to consider: Preliminary Plat #CD2022-001PLAT to be known Century Valley Third by Bella Terra LLC. The Plat proposes 21 single family lots on 16.68 acres. The site is located south of Shannon Oaks Boulevard NE and north of Bella Terra Road NE. Preliminary Plat #CD2022-002PLAT to be known as Highland Hills First by Noble Development, LLC. For 53.12 acres to be platted into 130 residential lots for twin and bay homes. The site is located south of 51st Street NE, and east of 50th Avenue NW. This meeting will take place virtually. Any person wishing to comment on the application may join the virtual meeting. To attend the virtual meeting, please contact Rochester Community Development by noon on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, for a MS TEAMS meeting invitation. The call-in number for the meeting will also be available at the top of the meeting agenda. Agendas, staff reports, and minutes pertaining to this item will be posted on the City’s website on the Friday before the meeting at: http://rochestercitymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx Citizens who wish to submit a written public comment may do so by sending comments to Community Development: (p) 507.328.2600 (e) communitydevelopment@rochestermn.gov (a) 4001 West River Parkway, Suite 100 - Rochester, MN 55901 (Feb. 5, 2022) 29246