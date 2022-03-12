ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING ***CITY PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION – VIRTUAL MEETING*** NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission will hold its regularly scheduled meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 to consider: Growth Management Map Amendment CD2022-001GMMA by the City of Rochester to amend a 39.09 acre site from “Urban Expansion Beyond 2050” to “Near Term Urban Expansion” on the City’s Growth Management Map. The site is located on the east side of 18th Avenue SW, approximately 1,100 feet north of 36th Street SW. The amendment is running concurrently with an annexation petition. Annexation by Ordinance CD2022-001ANX by the City of Rochester for the annexation of 39.09 acres of land into the Rochester City Limits. The site is fully surrounded by land within the City boundary and is located on the east side of 18th Avenue SW, approximately 1,100 feet north of 36th Street SW. The annexation is running concurrently with a Growth Management Map Amendment. General Development Plan Amendment #CD2022001GDP-A to be known as Century Valley, by Bella Terra, LLC. The amendment will revise the road layout and phasing of the 240 acre GDP. The site is located north of Silver Creek Road NE and east of East Circle Drive NE. Conditional Use Permit #CD2022-004CUP by TSJ Byron LLC. & T. Macken Properties LLC. for the construction of a 7,500 SF reception hall expansion of the existing funeral home facility. The site is located east of 11th Ave. SE and north of 11th 1/2 St. SE, in an R-1 Zone District. This meeting will take place virtually. Any person wishing to comment on the application may join the virtual meeting. To attend the virtual meeting, please contact Rochester Community Development by noon on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, for a MS TEAMS meeting invitation. The call-in number for the meeting will also be available at the top of the meeting agenda. Agendas, staff reports, and minutes pertaining to this item will be posted on the City’s website on the Friday before the meeting at: http://rochestercitymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx Citizens who wish to submit a written public comment may do so by sending comments to Community Development: (p) 507.328.2600 (e) communitydevelopment@rochestermn.gov (a) 4001 West River Parkway, Suite 100 - Rochester, MN 55901 (March 12, 2022) 40163