ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING ***CITY PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION*** NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission will hold its regularly scheduled meeting at 6:00 p.m. on April 13, 2022, to consider: Zone Change CD2022-001ZC by Perk 4, LLC., to amend the zoning map on a one-acre site, from R-2 (Low Density Residential) & B-4 (Commercial) to TOD (Transportation Oriented Development) District. The subject site encompasses three parcels, located on the south side of 5th Place NW, between 16th Avenue NW and 13th Avenue NW. Zone Change CD2022-002ZC by 41st St. Apartment, LLC., to amend the zoning map on a 4.64 acre site, from SD (Special District) to R-3 (Medium Density Residential) . The subject site is located north of 41st Street NW & west of 31st Avenue NW. Conditional Use Permit Amendment - Restrictive Development CD2022-002CUP-A, by Vance Vinar to provide an additional 18- off-street surface parking spaces for the Residence at Discovery Square building. This restrictive development was originally approved in 2017 (R2016-042CUP). The site is located at 511 3rd Avenue SW. All interested persons are invited to attend or submit written comment for public record on this matter to communitydevelopment@rochestermn.gov prior to the above-mentioned meeting date. Agendas, staff reports, minutes, and virtual meeting links will be posted on the City’s website the Friday before the meeting at: http://rochestercitymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx Community Development (p) 507.328.2600 (e) communitydevelopment@rochestermn.gov (a) 4001 West River Parkway, Suite 100 - Rochester, MN 55901 (April 2, 2022) 48359