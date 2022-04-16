ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING ***CITY PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION*** NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission will hold its regularly scheduled meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in the Council/Board Chambers of the Government Center, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN to consider the following: Preliminary Plat #CD2022-006PLAT to be known as Overlook at Highland Hills by Noble Development, LLC. For 26.86 acres to be platted into 106 single family residential lots. This application includes a request for a substantial land alteration. The site is located 1,360 feet north of Badger Hills Dr. NW, on the west side of 50 Ave NW. All interested persons are invited to attend or submit written comment for public record on this matter to communitydevelopment@rochestermn.gov prior to the above-mentioned meeting date. Agendas, staff reports, and minutes will be posted on the City’s website the Friday before the meeting at: http://rochestercitymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx Community Development (p) 507.328.2600 (e) communitydevelopment@rochestermn.gov (a) 4001 West River Parkway, Suite 100 - Rochester, MN 55901 (April 16, 2022) 52697