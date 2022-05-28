ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING ***CITY PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION*** NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission will hold its regularly scheduled meeting at 6:00 p.m. on June 8, 2022, to consider: Preliminary Plat #CD2022-011PLAT by Charles Dewitz, to be known as Pebble Creek Fourth, for platting of 4.28 acres into 7 lots and 2 outlots. The site is located at the northwest corner of the intersection of 61 Avenue NW and Sandstone Street NW. All interested persons are invited to attend, submit written comment for public record on the matter, or request a virtual meeting link by contacting communitydevelopment@rochestermn.gov prior to the above-mentioned meeting date. Agendas, staff reports, minutes, and virtual meeting links will be posted on the City’s website the Friday before the meeting at: http://rochestercitymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx Community Development (p) 507.328.2600 (e)communitydevelopment@rochestermn.gov (a) 4001 West River Parkway, Suite 100 - Rochester, MN 55901 (May 28, 2022) 68686