ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING ***CITY PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION*** NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission will hold its regularly scheduled meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in the Council/Board Chambers of the Government Center, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN to consider the following: Conditional Use Permit CD2022-005CUP, by Camegaran, LLC, for the second phase of the surface parking lot: KMART PARKING FACILITY. The site is 11.33 acres in size. Phase II includes an additional 642 parking stalls. The site is located north of 9th Street SE, between Broadway Ave South and 3rd Ave SE. Preliminary Plat #CD2022-013PLAT to be known as Century Village, by Bella Terra, LLC. For 17.8 acres to be platted into 39 single family residential lots and 1 outlot. This application includes a request for a substantial land alteration. The site is located at the northeast corner of the intersection of East Circle Drive NE and Silver Creek Road NE. Riverfront Small Area Plan- The Riverfront Small Area Plan is a vision for future reuse of two currently riverfront parcels primarily used for parking, near downtown and the Slatterly Neighborhood. The project area consists of two parcels, approximately 5 acres in size. The first is bounded by 4th Street SE to the south, Broadway Avenue South to the West, the Zumbro River to the east, and 2nd Street SE to the north for approximately 2 acres. The second parcel is bound by 4th Street SE to the south, 3rd Avenue SE to the west, the Zumbro River to the North, and 6th Avenue SE to the east for approximately 3 acres. All interested persons are invited to attend or submit written comment for public record on this matter to communitydevelopment@rochestermn.gov prior to the above-mentioned meeting date. Agendas, staff reports, and minutes will be posted on the City’s website the Friday before the meeting at: http://rochestercitymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx Community Development (p) 507.328.2600 (e) communitydevelopment@rochestermn.gov (a) 4001 West River Parkway, Suite 100 - Rochester, MN 55901 (June 11, 2022) 72368