ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING ***CITY PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION – HYBRID MEETING*** NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission will hold its regularly scheduled meeting at 6:00 p.m. in the Council/Board Chambers at the Government Center located at 151 4th Street SE on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, to consider: Preliminary Plat #CD2022-016PLAT by BBB Development, LLC, to be known as Ridgeview Manor Seventh, for platting of 15.92 acres into 35 lots and 1 outlot. The site is located at the terminus of Ridgeview Drive NW. Special District Amendment #CD2022-001SD-A to the Arboretum Special District by Joe and Matt Jewison. The applicant is proposing to amend the Project Development Plan for the site to allow the brewing of Kombucha in an existing 1500 sf space. The is located on the west side of 31st Avenue NW, 350 feet north of the intersection of 41st Street NW and 31st Avenue NW. Any person wishing to comment on the application may attend in person or join the virtual meeting. To attend the virtual meeting, please contact Rochester Community Development by noon on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, for a MS TEAMS meeting invitation. The call-in number for the meeting will also be available at the top of the meeting agenda. Agendas, staff reports, and minutes pertaining to this item will be posted on the City’s website on the Friday before the meeting at: http://rochestercitymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx Community Development: (p) 507.328.2600 (e) communitydevelopment@rochestermn.gov (a) 4001 West River Parkway, Suite 100 - Rochester, MN 55901 (July 2, 2022) 78728