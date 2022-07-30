ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING ***CITY PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION*** NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission will hold its regularly scheduled meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, in the Council/Board Chambers of the Government Center, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN to consider the following: Unified Development Code (UDC) Zoning Ordinance Adoption and Zone Change- The Unified Development Code will bring Rochester’s development practices into the 21st Century and promote the goals in P2S Comprehensive Plan. The Unified Development Code will replace the Current Land Development Manual, applicable Special Districts ordinances, and Planned Unit Developments ordinances. The UDC will rezone all properties from their current zoning district to the most applicable UDC zoning district. Any person wishing to comment on the application may attend in person or join the virtual meeting. To attend the virtual meeting, please contact Rochester Community Development by noon on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, for a MS TEAMS meeting invitation. The call-in number for the meeting will also be available at the top of the meeting agenda. Agendas, staff reports, and minutes pertaining to this item will be posted on the City’s website on the Friday before the meeting at: http://rochestercitymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx Community Development: (p) 507.328.2600 (e) communitydevelopment@rochestermn.gov (a) 4001 West River Parkway, Suite 100 - Rochester, MN 55901 (July 30, 2022) 86160