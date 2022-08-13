ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING ***CITY PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION*** NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission will hold its regularly scheduled meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, in the Council/Board Chambers of the Government Center, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN to consider the following: Special District Amendment #CD2022-002SD-A by Jay Maier, for amendments to the Chateau Circle Special District text to include day care facility as a permitted use, and updates to the traffic study. The site is located on the north side of 55th Street NW, south of Villa Rd NW, and west of Whalers Ln NW. Zone Change CD2022-003ZC by Legacy Capital 02, LLC, to amend the zoning map on a 0.44-acre site, from R1 to R2x. The subject site is located at the northwest intersection of 14th Ave SE and 6th St SW. NOTICE OF PROPOSED ACTION The Rochester Code of Ordinances (#1466) requires an annual review of the Urban and Rural Service property tax districts within the City of Rochester. The City Planning and Zoning Commission conducts this review and recommends to the Common Council any changes that may be necessary. The required public hearing on the RSD is scheduled for September 19, 2022 before the City Council. Any person wishing to comment on the application may attend in person or join the virtual meeting. To attend the virtual meeting, please contact Rochester Community Development by noon on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, for a MS TEAMS meeting invitation. The call-in number for the meeting will also be available at the top of the meeting agenda. Agendas, staff reports, and minutes pertaining to this item will be posted on the City’s website on the Friday before the meeting at: http://rochestercitymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx Community Development: (p) 507.328.2600 (e) communitydevelopment@rochestermn.gov (a) 4001 West River Parkway, Suite 100 - Rochester, MN 55901 (Aug. 13, 2022) 90125