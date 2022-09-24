ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING – Hybrid Meeting Notice is hereby given that the Common Council of the City of Rochester, Minnesota will hold their regularly scheduled meeting at the Government Center, in Council Chambers, located at 151 4th Street SE at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 3, 2022, to consider the following: Conditional Use Permit #CD2022-006CUP, by Jon Ryan, a Restricted Development Final Plan for the development of an outdoor wedding and event venue in the R-1 District on a combined 8.01-acre property. The site is located just west of 3rd Avenue NW, at 1639 and 1735 3rd Avenue NW. Land Use Plan Amendment CD2022-001LUPA by Pastor Fred Shirley to amend the Comprehensive Plan on a 9.89-acre site, from low-density residential to medium-density residential. The subject site is located south of 65th Street NW and west of 34th Ave NW. Final Plat# CD2022-027PLAT by Pastor Fred Shirley to divide 51 acres into 3 parcels. The lot is zoned SD and is located south of 65th Street NW and east of 34th Ave NW. Zone Change CD2022-004ZC by Pastor Fred Shirley to amend the zoning map on a 9.89 acre site, from SD (Special District) to R-3 (Medium Density Residential) . The subject site is located south of 65th Street NW and west of 34th Ave NW. Zone Change CD2022-003ZC by Legacy Capital 02, LLC, to amend the zoning map on a 0.44 acre site, from R1 to R2x. The subject site is located at the northwest intersection of 14th Ave SW and 6th St SW. Special District Amendment #CD2022-002SD-A by Jay Maier, for amendments to the Chateau Circle Special District text to include day care facility as a permitted use, and updates to the traffic study. The site is located on the north side of 55th Street NW, south of Villa Rd NW, and west of Whalers Ln NW. The Rochester Code of Ordinances (#1466) requires an annual review of the Urban and Rural service property tax districts within the City of Rochester. The City Planning and Zoning Commission conducts the review and recommends to the Common Council any changes that may be necessary. If you are receiving this notice, one or more of your properties no longer qualifies to be included on the Rural Service District. Agendas, staff reports, and minutes pertaining to this item will be posted on the City’s website on the Friday before the meeting at: http://rochestercitymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx VIEWING AND ATTENDING THE CITY COUNCIL MEETING: – View the meeting on channel 180 or 188 (Spectrum - Charter) or Channel 80 (MetroNet). – Join the Zoom meeting by copying this link into your web browser: https://bit.ly/2OGnZYB – Livestream the meeting by visiting at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and clicking the “video/audio” ink on the right side of the screen. The video/audio link will not appear until the meeting has started. CALLING INTO THE ZOOM WEBINAR: – Call: 1-312-626-6799 – Webinar ID: 912 4541 8192 – Passcode: 162027 (Sept. 24, 2022) 103968 (#RunDates#) #ADid#