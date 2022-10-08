ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING – Hybrid Meeting Notice is hereby given that the Common Council of the City of Rochester, Minnesota will hold their regularly scheduled meeting at the Government Center, in Council Chambers, located at 151 4th Street SE at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 17, 2022, to consider the following: Zone Change CD2022-005ZC by Arnett Enterprises, LLC to rezone 15.05 acres of land from M-2 (Industrial) to M-1 (Commercial-Industrial). The site is located west of Commerce Drive and south of Technology Drive NW. Active Transportation Plan Adoption - The Active Transportation Plan is a City-wide update to the existing 2012 Olmsted County Bicycle Master Plan. This Plan complements and promotes the core principles in the P2S Comprehensive Plan. The Active Transportation Plan identifies strategies and transportation improvements to foster a safe and healthy community where walking and bicycling in Rochester are primary modes of transportation which are safe, convenient, and enjoyable. Agendas, staff reports, and minutes pertaining to this item will be posted on the City’s website on the Friday before the meeting at: http://rochestercitymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx VIEWING AND ATTENDING THE CITY COUNCIL MEETING: – View the meeting on channel 180 or 188 (Spectrum - Charter) or Channel 80 (MetroNet). – Join the Zoom meeting by copying this link into your web browser: https://bit.ly/2OGnZYB – Livestream the meeting by visiting at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and clicking the “video/audio” ink on the right side of the screen. The video/audio link will not appear until the meeting has started. CALLING INTO THE ZOOM WEBINAR: – Call: 1-312-626-6799 – Webinar ID: 912 4541 8192 – Passcode: 162027 (Oct. 8, 2022) ) 108843