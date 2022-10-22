ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING – Hybrid Meeting Notice is hereby given that the Common Council of the City of Rochester, Minnesota will hold their regularly scheduled meeting at the Government Center, in Council Chambers, located at 151 4th Street SE at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, to consider the following: Land Use Plan Amendment CD2022-002LUPA, a City Initiated Land Use Plan Amendment, to provide Land Use Map designations on properties that will be served by the future City Sewer 6G Expansion Area sewer improvement. The Comprehensive Plan Land Use Plan Amendment encompasses a total of 1,033 acres, generally located north of 19th St. NW, south of the Badger Hills Dr. NW alignment, east of 70th Ave NW, and located west of Kenosha Dr. NW, generally west of the Badger Hills, Berean First Addition, Badger Ridge, and Fox Trails Subdivision developments. Specific parcels within the subject Land Use Map Amendment Boundary is on file at the City of Rochester Community Development Department. Text Amendment #CD2022-001TA by the City of Rochester, to amend the Unified Development Code Heritage Preservation Overlay to create a process to request removal from the Inventory. Agendas, staff reports, and minutes pertaining to this item will be posted on the City’s website on the Friday before the meeting at: http://rochestercitymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx VIEWING AND ATTENDING THE CITY COUNCIL MEETING: – View the meeting on channel 180 or 188 (Spectrum - Charter) or Channel 80 (MetroNet). – Join the Zoom meeting by copying this link into your web browser: https://bit.ly/2OGnZYB – Livestream the meeting by visiting at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and clicking the “video/audio” ink on the right side of the screen. The video/audio link will not appear until the meeting has started. CALLING INTO THE ZOOM WEBINAR: – Call: 1-312-626-6799 – Webinar ID: 912 4541 8192 – Passcode: 162027 (Oct. 22, 2022) 114119