ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING – Hybrid Meeting Notice is hereby given that the Common Council of the City of Rochester, Minnesota, will hold a public hearing at their regularly scheduled meeting at the Government Center, in Council Chambers, located at 151 4th Street SE at 7:00 p.m., Central Time, on Monday, December 5, 2022, to consider the following: Adoption of Rochester 2023-2027 Transit Development Plan (city project no. J2110), the City of Rochester’s guiding document for managing all aspects of Rochester Public Transit services over the next five years. An electronic copy of the Draft plan will be available for the public to view on the City of Rochester’s Public Transit webpage www.rochestermn.gov/government/departments/public-transportation. All interested persons may appear at the public hearing and present their views orally or in writing in regards to the Transit Development Plan. Agendas, staff reports, and minutes pertaining to this item will be posted on the City’s website on the Friday before the meeting at: www.rochestermn.gov/meetings/council-meetings VIEWING AND ATTENDING THE CITY COUNCIL MEETING: – View the meeting on channel 180 or 188 (Spectrum - Charter) or Channel 80 (MetroNet). – Join the Zoom meeting by copying this link into your web browser: https://bit.ly/2OGnZYB – Livestream the meeting by visiting at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and clicking the “video/audio” ink on the right side of the screen. The video/audio link will not appear until the meeting has started. CALLING INTO THE ZOOM WEBINAR: – Call: 1-312-626-6799 – Webinar ID: 912 4541 8192 – Passcode: 162027 (Nov. 5, 2022) 119161