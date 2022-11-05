ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING – Hybrid Meeting Notice is hereby given that the Rochester Zoning Board of Appeals will hold their regularly scheduled meeting at the Government Center, in Council Chambers, located at 151 4th Street SE at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, to consider the following: Variance #CD2022-009VAR, by Fairway Rochester LLC, to increase the maximum sign area permitted for a free-standing sign in the R-3 (Medium Density Residential) District, from 12 SF to 56 SF. This variance also requests a type of sign lighting not permitted for this use in the underlying zoning district. The property is located south of Fairway Ridge Lane SW, just east of W Circle Drive SW. Any person wishing to comment on the application may attend in person or join the virtual meeting. To attend the virtual meeting, please contact Rochester Community Development by noon on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, for a MS TEAMS meeting invitation. The call-in number for the meeting will also be available at the top of the meeting agenda. Agendas, staff reports, and minutes will be posted on the City’s website the Friday before the meeting at: http://rochestercitymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx Community Development (p) 507.328.2600 (e) communitydevelopment@rochestermn.gov (a) 4001 West River Parkway, Suite 100 - Rochester, MN 55901 (Nov. 5, 2022) 119280