ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING – Hybrid Meeting Notice is hereby given that the Common Council of the City of Rochester, Minnesota will hold their regularly scheduled meeting at the Government Center, in Council Chambers, located at 151 4th Street SE at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 14, 2022, to consider the following: Final Plat #CD2022-0028PLAT to be known as The Ponds at Highland Hills by Noble Development, LLC., for 53.12 acres to be platted into 72 single-family residential lots and 9 outlots for open space areas and tracts for future development. The site is located south of 51st Street NW, and west of 50th Avenue NW.