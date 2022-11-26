ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING – Hybrid Meeting Notice is hereby given that the Common Council of the City of Rochester, Minnesota will hold their regularly scheduled meeting at the Government Center, in Council Chambers, located at 151 4th Street SE at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022, to consider the following: Restricted Development Conditional Use Permit #CD2022-008CUP by Stencil Group, for the development of a 5-story, 109-unit multi-family residential building with first-floor parking. The parcel is located on the south side of 5th Place NW, between 16th Avenue NW and 13th Avenue NW. General Development Plan #CD2022-001GDP by Mayowood Lands LLC, for a low-density residential community consisting of 129 villa homes and private roadways. The property is located north of Mayowood Road SW and south of the south fork of the Zumbro River. Agendas, staff reports, and minutes about these items will be posted on the City’s website on the Friday before the meeting at: http://rochestercitymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx VIEWING AND ATTENDING THE CITY COUNCIL MEETING: – View the meeting on channel 180 or 188 (Spectrum - Charter) or Channel 80 (MetroNet). – Join the Zoom meeting by copying this link into your web browser: https://bit.ly/2OGnZYB – Livestream the meeting by visiting www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and clicking the “video/audio” ink on the right side of the screen. The video/audio link will not appear until the meeting has started. CALLING INTO THE ZOOM WEBINAR: – Call: 1-312-626-6799 – Webinar ID: 912 4541 8192 – Passcode: 162027 (Nov. 26, 2022) 124954