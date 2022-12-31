ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING – Hybrid Meeting Notice is hereby given that the Common Council of the City of Rochester, Minnesota will hold their regularly scheduled meeting at the Government Center, in Council Chambers, located at 151 4th Street SE at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023, to consider the following: Agendas, staff reports, and minutes pertaining to this item will be posted on the City’s website on the Friday before the meeting at: http://rochestercitymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx Final Plat #CD2022-030PLAT to be known as Ponds at Highland Hills Villas by Noble Development, LLC., for 6.22 acres to be platted into 26 performance residential lots and 1 common area lot. The site is located south of 51st Street NW and west of 50th Avenue NW. Land Use Plan Amendment #CD2022-005LUPA by Boland Construction, to change the Comprehensive Plan Land Use designation of 0.62 acres from Low-Density Residential (LDR) to Medium Density Residential (MDR) The property is located 400 feet south of Bridgeview Drive SE, on the west side of 36th Avenue SE. Zone Change #CD2022-008ZC by Boland Construction, to change the Zoning District designation of 0.62 acres from R-2 Low-Density Residential to R-3, Medium Density Residential. The property is located 400 feet south of Bridgeview Drive SE, on the west side of 36th Avenue SE. Zone Change # CD2022-009ZC by The Shop-West End LLC, to change the Zoning District designation on 2.95 acres from M-2 Industrial, to M-1 Mixed Commercial-Industrial, located at 2056 Scott Road NW. VIEWING AND ATTENDING THE CITY COUNCIL MEETING: – View the meeting on channel 180 or 188 (Spectrum - Charter) or Channel 80 (MetroNet). – Join the Zoom meeting by copying this link into your web browser: https://bit.ly/2OGnZYB – Livestream the meeting by visiting at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and clicking the “video/audio” ink on the right side of the screen. The video/audio link will not appear until the meeting has started. CALLING INTO THE ZOOM WEBINAR: – Call: 1-312-626-6799 – Webinar ID: 912 4541 8192 – Passcode: 162027 (Dec. 31, 2022) 141134