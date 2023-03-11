ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING – Hybrid Meeting NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Common Council (the “Council”) of the City of Rochester, Minnesota, will hold a public hearing on March 20, 2023 at a meeting of the Council beginning at approximately 7:00 p.m., Central Time, in the Council/Board Chambers located in the Government Center, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester Minnesota, Rochester City Hall, on a proposed business subsidy for provision of a City of Rochester Economic Development Fund loan to Pneumeric to facilitate a business startup under Minnesota Statutes, Sections 116J.993 through 116J.995 (the “Business Subsidy Law”). It is proposed that the City enter into a Business Subsidy Agreement with Pneumeric. Copies of the Business Subsidy Agreement between the City and Pneumeric and a summary of the terms of the subsidy are available at City Hall. All persons may appear at the public hearing and present their views orally or in writing on the proposed subsidy. Agendas, staff reports, and minutes pertaining to this item will be posted on the City’s website on the Friday before the meeting at: https://www.rochestermn.gov/meetings/council meetings VIEWING AND ATTENDING THE CITY COUNCIL MEETING: - View the meeting on channel 180 or 188 (Spectrum - Charter) or Channel 80 (MetroNet). - Join the Zoom meeting by copying this link into your web browser: https://bit.ly/2OGnZYB - Livestream the meeting by visiting at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and clicking the “video/audio” ink on the right side of the screen. The video/audio link will not appear until the meeting has started. CALLING INTO THE ZOOM WEBINAR: - Call: 1-312-626-6799 - Webinar ID: 912 4541 8192 - Passcode: 162027 (March 11, 2023) 202098