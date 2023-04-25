ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING – Hybrid Meeting Notice is hereby given that the Rochester City Council will hold its regularly scheduled meeting at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 1, 2023, in the Council/Board Chambers of the Government Center, located at 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN to consider the following: Vacation Petition #CD2023-003VAC by Enclave to vacate a portion of the ROW easement for 1st Ave. SW and a portion of an easement located on Lots 1 and 2, Block 107, Willson’s Addition to Rochester. These two parcels are located 800 feet South of the intersection of 1st Ave. SW and 6th St. SW. Agendas, staff reports, and minutes pertaining to this item will be posted on the City’s website on the Friday before the meeting at: https://www.rochestermn.gov/meetings/council meetings VIEWING AND ATTENDING THE CITY COUNCIL MEETING: – View the meeting on channel 180 or 188 (Spectrum - Charter) or Channel 80 (MetroNet). – Join the Zoom meeting by copying this link into your web browser: https://bit.ly/2OGnZYB – Livestream the meeting by visiting at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and clicking the “video/audio” ink on the right side of the screen. The video/audio link will not appear until the meeting has started. CALLING INTO THE ZOOM WEBINAR: – Call: 1-312-626-6799 – Webinar ID: 912 4541 8192 – Passcode: 162027 (April 25, 2023) 216249