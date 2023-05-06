ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING – Hybrid Meeting Notice is hereby given that the Rochester City Council will hold its regularly scheduled meeting at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 15, 2023, in the Council/Board Chambers of the Government Center, located at 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN to consider the following: Land Use Plan Amendment #CD2023-001CPA, by Meier Companies, to change the Comprehensive Plan Land Use designation of 5.13 acres of land from Low Density Residential (LDR) to Medium Density Residential (MDR). The parcel is located on the southeast corner of Freedom Dr. NW and 65th St. NW. Zone Change #CD2023-003ZC, by West 80 Properties LLC, to change the Zoning District designation of a 74-acre site from BP Business Park to R-2 Low-Density Small Lot and R-3 Medium Density Residential. The property is located at the southwest corner of the intersection of Valleyhigh Rd. NW and 50th Ave. NW. Agendas, staff reports, and minutes pertaining to this item will be posted on the City’s website on the Friday before the meeting at: https://www.rochestermn.gov/meetings/council-meetings VIEWING AND ATTENDING THE CITY COUNCIL MEETING: – View the meeting on channel 180 or 188 (Spectrum - Charter) or Channel 80 (MetroNet). – Join the Zoom meeting by copying this link into your web browser: https://bit.ly/2OGnZYB – Livestream the meeting by visiting at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and clicking the “video/audio” ink on the right side of the screen. The video/audio link will not appear until the meeting has started. CALLING INTO THE ZOOM WEBINAR: – Call: 1-312-626-6799 – Webinar ID: 912 4541 8192 – Passcode: 162027 (May 6, 2023) 221232