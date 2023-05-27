ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING – Hybrid Meeting Notice is hereby given that the Rochester City Council will hold its regularly scheduled meeting at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 5, 2023, in the Council/Board Chambers of the Government Center, located at 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN to consider the following: Zone Change #CD2023-004ZC, by Volunteers of America National Services, to change the Zoning District designation of an approximately 24.8-acre site from R-1 Mixed Single-Family to R-3 Medium Density Residential. The property is located at the southeast corner of the intersection of Valleyhigh Rd. NW and 50th Ave. NW. Agendas, staff reports, and minutes pertaining to this item will be posted on the City’s website on the Friday before the meeting at: https://www.rochestermn.gov/meetings/council meetings VIEWING AND ATTENDING THE CITY COUNCIL MEETING: – View the meeting on channel 180 or 188 (Spectrum - Charter) or Channel 80 (MetroNet). – Join the Zoom meeting by copying this link into your web browser: https://bit.ly/2OGnZYB – Livestream the meeting by visiting at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and clicking the “video/audio” ink on the right side of the screen. The video/audio link will not appear until the meeting has started. CALLING INTO THE ZOOM WEBINAR: – Call: 1-312-626-6799 – Webinar ID: 912 4541 8192 – Passcode: 162027 (May 27, 2023) 227092