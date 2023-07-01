ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING – Hybrid Meeting Notice is hereby given that the Rochester City Council will hold its regularly scheduled meeting at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 10, 2023, in the Council/Board Chambers of the Government Center, located at 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN to consider the following: Unified Development Code Six-Month Update CD2023-001TA City Initiated Comprehensive Plan Amendment CD2023-002CPA for 112 acres located directly north of 55th Street NW and directly east of 18th Avenue NW. Annexation Petition CD2023-001ANX by Mark D. Hansen, to incorporate a 47.43-acre site into the City of Rochester. The site is located 700 feet south of the intersection of Scenic Point Dr. SW & Scenic Dr SW, approximately 250 feet west of Scenic View Dr. SW. The subject annexation is running concurrently with Growth Management Map Amendment application CD2023-001GMMA. Growth Management Map Amendment CD2023-001GMMA by Mark D. Hansen, to amend a 47.43-acre site from “Urban Expansion Beyond 2050” to “Near Term Urban Expansion” on the City’s Growth Management Map. The site is located 700 feet south of the intersection of Scenic Point Dr. SW & Scenic Dr. SW, approximately 250 feet west of Scenic View Dr. SW. The subject amendment is running concurrently with an annexation petition CD2023-001ANX. Zone Change #CD2023-005ZC, by Rochester Civic Lot Development LLC., to change the Zoning District designation of an approximate 1.79-acre site from R-4 (High Density Residential) to MX-D Fringe (Mixed Use Downtown Fringe). The site is located 200 feet east of the intersection of Civic Center Drive SE and Center Street E. Vacation Petition #CD2023-004VAC, by Keith Witter, to vacate a utility easement located on Lot 2, Block 1 Witter Subdivision. The parcel is located at 2620 Broadway Ave N. Agendas, staff reports, and minutes pertaining to this item will be posted on the City’s website on the Friday before the meeting at: https://www.rochestermn.gov/meetings/council-meetings VIEWING AND ATTENDING THE CITY COUNCIL MEETING: – View the meeting on channel 180 or 188 (Spectrum - Charter) or Channel 80 (MetroNet). – Join the Zoom meeting by copying this link into your web browser: https://bit.ly/2OGnZYB – Livestream the meeting by visiting at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and clicking the “video/audio” ink on the right side of the screen. The video/audio link will not appear until the meeting has started. CALLING INTO THE ZOOM WEBINAR: – Call: 1-312-626-6799 – Webinar ID: 912 4541 8192 – Passcode: 162027 (July 1, 2023) 238308