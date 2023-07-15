ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING – Hybrid Meeting Notice is hereby given that the Rochester City Council will hold its regularly scheduled meeting at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 24, 2023, in the Council/Board Chambers of the Government Center, located at 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN to consider the following: Appeal CD2023-001AP, by Reagan Outdoor Advertising LLC, to appeal a determination made by the Zoning Board of Appeals denying a request to decrease the required distance a new billboard can be located from a Place of Worship. The site is located at 2836 East Frontage Road HWY 52. Final Plat #CD2023-008PLAT to be known as Alpha Fourth Subdivision, by Regency Consolidated Residential LLC, for 15.94 acres to be platted into two lots. The site is located on the east side of 50th Ave NW at 4330 Regency Pines Pl NW. Agendas, staff reports, and minutes about these items will be posted on the City’s website on the Friday before the meeting at: https://www.rochestermn.gov/meetings/council-meetings VIEWING AND ATTENDING THE CITY COUNCIL MEETING: – View the meeting on Channel 180 or 188 (Spectrum - Charter) or Channel 80 (MetroNet). – Join the Zoom meeting by copying this link into your web browser: https://bit.ly/2OGnZYB – Livestream the meeting by visiting www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and clicking the “video/audio” link on the right side of the screen. The video/audio link will not appear until the meeting has started. CALLING INTO THE ZOOM WEBINAR: – Call: 1-312-626-6799 – Webinar ID: 912 4541 8192 – Passcode: 162027 (July 15, 2023) 240802