ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING – Hybrid Meeting Notice is hereby given that the Rochester City Council will hold its regularly scheduled meeting at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 7, 2023, in the Council/Board Chambers of the Government Center, located at 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN to consider the following: Annexation Petition #CD2023-003ANX by Roger Payne, to incorporate a 47.94-acre site into the City of Rochester. The site is located directly north of Silver Creek Rd NE. The subject annexation is running concurrently with Growth Management Map Amendment application CD2023-003GMMA. Growth Management Map Amendment #CD2023-003GMMA by Roger Payne, to amend a 47.94-acre site from "Long Term Urban Expansion" to "Near Term Urban Expansion" on the City's Growth Management Map. The site is located directly north of Silver Creek Rd NE. The subject annexation is running concurrently with the Annexation application CD2023-003ANX.