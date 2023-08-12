ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING – Hybrid Meeting Notice is hereby given that the Rochester City Council will hold its regularly scheduled meeting at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 21, 2023, in the Council/Board Chambers of the Government Center, located at 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN to consider the following: Zone Change #CD2023-006ZC, by Olmsted County, to change the Zoning District designation of an approximate 84-acre site from R-1 (Mixed Single-Family) and R-2 (Single-Family Small Lot) to LI (Light Industrial). The site is located at 1188 and 1115 50th St SE (County Rd 157). Agendas, staff reports, and minutes pertaining to this item will be posted on the City’s website on the Friday before the meeting at: https://www.rochestermn.gov/meetings/council-meetings VIEWING AND ATTENDING THE CITY COUNCIL MEETING: – View the meeting on Channel 180 or 188 (Spectrum - Charter) or Channel 80 (MetroNet). – Join the Zoom meeting by copying this link into your web browser: https://bit.ly/2OGnZYB – Livestream the meeting by visiting www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and clicking the “video/audio” link on the right side of the screen. The video/audio link will not appear until the meeting has started. CALLING INTO THE ZOOM WEBINAR: – Call: 1-312-626-6799 – Webinar ID: 912 4541 8192 – Passcode: 162027 (Aug. 12, 2023) 248878