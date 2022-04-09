ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING – Hybrid Meeting Notice is hereby given that the Common Council of the City of Rochester, Minnesota will hold their regularly scheduled meeting at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022, to consider the following: General Development Plan Amendment #CD2022001GDP-A to be known as Century Valley, by Bella Terra, LLC. The amendment will revise the road layout and phasing of the 240 acre GDP. The site is located north of Silver Creek Road NE and east of East Circle Drive NE. Annexation by Ordinance CD2022-001ANX by the City of Rochester for the annexation of 39.09 acres of land into the Rochester City Limits. The site is fully surrounded by land within the City boundary and is located on the east side of 18th Avenue SW, approximately 1,100 feet north of 36th Street SW. The annexation is running concurrently with a Growth Management Map Amendment. Growth Management Map Amendment CD2022-001GMMA by the City of Rochester, to amend a 39.09 acre site from from “Urban Expansion Beyond 2050” to “Near Term Urban Expansion” on the City’s Growth Management Map. The site is located on the east side of 18th Avenue SW, approximately 1,100 feet north of 36th Street SW. The amendment is running concurrently with an annexation petition. Vacation Petition #CD2022-001VAC by The City of Rochester to vacate an existing 5-foot utility easement that runs across Lots 1-4, Block 5 and across Outlot “H”, in the MAINE STREET DEVELOPMENT PLAT. The site is located directly southwest of the St. Bridget Rd SE and Maine Ave SE intersection. Agendas, staff reports, and minutes pertaining to this item will be posted on the City’s website on the Friday before the meeting at: http://rochestercitymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx VIEWING AND ATTENDING THE CITY COUNCIL MEETING: – View the meeting on channel 180 or 188 (Spectrum - Charter) or Channel 80 (MetroNet). – Join the Zoom meeting by copying this link into your web browser: https://bit.ly/2OGnZYB – Livestream the meeting by visiting at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and clicking the “video/audio” ink on the right side of the screen. The video/audio link will not appear until the meeting has started. CALLING INTO THE ZOOM WEBINAR: – Call: 1-312-626-6799 – Webinar ID: 912 4541 8192 – Passcode: 162027 (April 9, 2022) 51016