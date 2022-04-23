ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING – Hybrid Meeting Notice is hereby given that the Common Council of the City of Rochester, Minnesota will hold their regularly scheduled meeting at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022, to consider the following: Zone Change CD2022-001ZC by Perk 4, LLC., to amend the zoning map on a one-acre site, from R-2 (Low Density Residential) & B-4 (Commercial) to TOD (Transportation Oriented Development) District. The subject site encompasses three parcels, located on the south side of 5th Place NW, between 16th Avenue NW and 13th Avenue NW. Zone Change CD2022-002ZC by 41st St. Apartment, LLC., to amend the zoning map on a 4.64-acre site, from SD (Special District) to R-3 (Medium Density Residential). The subject site is located north of 41st Street NW & west of 31st Avenue NW. Conditional Use Permit Amendment - Restrictive Development CD2022-002CUP-A, by Vance Vinar to provide an additional 18- off-street surface parking spaces for the Residence at Discovery Square building. This restrictive development was originally approved in 2017 (R2016-042CUP). The site is located at 511 3rd Avenue SW. Planned Unit Development Amendment-CD2022-001PUD-A by Ryan Henrichsen to amend the original Stone Barn Dentistry PUD to allow for the development of a 1,000sqft addition which will match the character of the existing Stone Barn Dentistry Building. The subject site is located north of 16th Street SW and west of 6th Ave SW. Agendas, staff reports, and minutes pertaining to this item will be posted on the City’s website on the Friday before the meeting at: http://rochestercitymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx VIEWING AND ATTENDING THE CITY COUNCIL MEETING: – View the meeting on channel 180 or 188 (Spectrum - Charter) or Channel 80 (MetroNet). – Join the Zoom meeting by copying this link into your web browser: https://bit.ly/2OGnZYB – Livestream the meeting by visiting at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and clicking the “video/audio” ink on the right side of the screen. The video/audio link will not appear until the meeting has started. CALLING INTO THE ZOOM WEBINAR: – Call: 1-312-626-6799 – Webinar ID: 912 4541 8192 – Passcode: 162027 (April 23, 2022) 55008