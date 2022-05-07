ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING – Hybrid Meeting Notice is hereby given that the Common Council of the City of Rochester, Minnesota will hold their regularly scheduled meeting at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 16, 2022, to consider the following: Conditional Use Permit Amendment- Incentive Development Final Plan CD2022-004CUP-A, to be known as City Walk Apartments, by 988 Rochester, LLC for the development of a six story ,142 dwelling unit multi-family building, on a total of .78 acres within a CDC-RES zoning district. The site is located at the southwest corner of 2nd Street SW and 6th Avenue SW. Vacation Petition CD2022-002VAC by 988 Rochester, LLC to vacate a 160-foot portion of an alleyway that is immediately south of 2nd St. SW and 160 feet west of 6th Ave SW. Final Plat CD2022-005PLAT by 988 Rochester, LLC, to be known as City Walk Rochester Subdivision, for the consolidation of 4 lots and vacated right-of-way, encompassing a total of .78 ac. The site is located at the southwest corner of 2nd St. SW and 6th Avenue SW. Preliminary Plat #CD2022-006PLAT to be known as Overlook at Highland Hills by Noble Development, LLC. For 26.86 acres to be platted into 106 single family residential lots. This application includes a request for a substantial land alteration. The site is located 1,360 feet north of Badger Hills Dr. NW, on the west side of 50 Ave NW. Final Plat CD2022-007PLAT by Ryan Schwickert, to be known as Northern Heights Apartments, for the consolidation of two residential lots containing 2.4 acres. The site is located directly north of the 26th St NE and Clare Ln NE intersection. Final Plat #CD2022-008PLAT by Caleb Hanson to be known as Midwest Bible Baptist Church, for the creation of one platted lot containing 10.33 acres. The site is located west along Bandel Road NW, approximately 240’ south of the intersection of Bandel Road NW and Boulder Ridge Drive NW. Final Plat #CD2022-009PLAT, to be known as Creekview Meadows, for subdivision of 19.45 acres into 56 residential lots and 1 out lot, located north of 20th St SE, and east of 36th Ave SE. Agendas, staff reports, and minutes pertaining to this item will be posted on the City’s website on the Friday before the meeting at: http://rochestercitymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx VIEWING AND ATTENDING THE CITY COUNCIL MEETING: – View the meeting on channel 180 or 188 (Spectrum - Charter) or Channel 80 (MetroNet). – Join the Zoom meeting by copying this link into your web browser: https://bit.ly/2OGnZYB – Livestream the meeting by visiting at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and clicking the “video/audio” ink on the right side of the screen. The video/audio link will not appear until the meeting has started. CALLING INTO THE ZOOM WEBINAR: – Call: 1-312-626-6799 – Webinar ID: 912 4541 8192 – Passcode: 162027 (May 7, 2022) 61016