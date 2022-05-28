ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING – Hybrid Meeting Notice is hereby given that the Common Council of the City of Rochester, Minnesota will hold their regularly scheduled meeting at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 6, 2022 to consider the following: Final Plat #CD2022-010PLAT by TLS Companies, LLC, to be known as Education Center Second, for the subdivision of a 2.0-acre lot into two lots. The property is currently identified as Lot 5-Block 1 of the Education Center Subdivision and is located on Jeremiah Lane NW. Final Plat # CD2022-012PLAT, by Michael Zirbes, to be known as Preserve at West Circle, to plat a 55.11-acre parcel into 118 residential lots and one common area lot. The site is north of 19th Street NW and east of Ashland Drive NW. Appeal CD2022-001AP, by Steve and Terry Fields, along with other County Club Manor Neighbors, to appeal a determination made by the Zoning Board of Appeals to permit additional impervious surface area in a Shoreland District, located at the northwest corner of the intersection of Country Club Road and West Circle Drive NW. A hybrid meeting will take place in Council Chambers, located at 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN 55904 and via Zoom. The public is strongly encouraged to attend the meeting virtually, as seating space is limited. Agendas, staff reports, minutes, and virtual meeting links will be posted on the City’s website the Friday before the meeting at: https://www.rochestermn.gov/meetings/council-meetings VIEWING AND ATTENDING THE CITY COUNCIL MEETING: –View the meeting on channel 180 or 188 (Spectrum - Charter) or Channel 80 (MetroNet). –Join the Zoom meeting by copying this link into your web browser: https://bit.ly/2OGnZYB –Livestream the meeting by visiting at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and clicking the “video/audio” ink on the right side of the screen. The video/audio link will not appear until the meeting has started. CALLING INTO THE ZOOM WEBINAR: –Call: 1-312-626-6799 –Webinar ID: 912 4541 8192 –Passcode: 162027 (May 28, 2022) 68693