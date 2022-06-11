ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING – Hybrid Meeting Notice is hereby given that the Common Council of the City of Rochester, Minnesota will hold their regularly scheduled meeting at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 20, 2022, to consider the following: Final Plat #CD2022-014PLAT, by Marquee Construction, to be known as Barbour Subdivision, for the adjustment and combination of residential lots resulting in 4 consolidated residential lots. The properties are located between Red Pine Lane SW and Ponderosa Place SW. Final Plat # CD2022-015PLAT, by Arnett Enterprises, LLC., to be known as Northwest Commercial Center Ninth, for the platting of a 15.05 acre parcel into 2 commercial lots and 1 outlot. The site is located at the northeast intersection of Scott Road NW and Commerce Drive NW. Agendas, staff reports, and minutes pertaining to this item will be posted on the City’s website on the Friday before the meeting at: http://rochestercitymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx VIEWING AND ATTENDING THE CITY COUNCIL MEETING: – View the meeting on channel 180 or 188 (Spectrum - Charter) or Channel 80 (MetroNet). – Join the Zoom meeting by copying this link into your web browser: https://bit.ly/2OGnZYB – Livestream the meeting by visiting at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and clicking the “video/audio” ink on the right side of the screen. The video/audio link will not appear until the meeting has started. CALLING INTO THE ZOOM WEBINAR: – Call: 1-312-626-6799 – Webinar ID: 912 4541 8192 – Passcode: 162027 (June 11, 2022) 72372