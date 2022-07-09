ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING – Hybrid Meeting Notice is hereby given that the Common Council of the City of Rochester, Minnesota will hold their regularly scheduled meeting at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022, to consider the following: Riverfront Small Area Plan- The Riverfront Small Area Plan is a vision for future reuse of two currently riverfront parcels primarily used for parking, near downtown and the Slatterly Neighborhood. The project area consists of two parcels, approximately 5 acres in size. The first is bounded by 4th Street SE to the south, Broadway Avenue South to the West, the Zumbro River to the east, and 2nd Street SE to the north for approximately 2 acres. The second parcel is bound by 4th Street SE to the south, 3rd Avenue SE to the west, the Zumbro River to the North, and 6th Avenue SE to the east for approximately 3 acres. Conditional Use Permit CD2022-005CUP, by Camegaran, LLC, for the second phase of the surface parking lot: KMART PARKING FACILITY. The site is 11.33 acres in size. Phase II includes an additional 642 parking stalls. The site is located north of 9th Street SE, between Broadway Ave South and 3rd Ave SE. Preliminary Plat #CD2022-011PLAT by Charles Dewitz, to be known as Pebble Creek Fourth, for platting of 4.28 acres into 7 lots and 2 outlots. The site is located at the northwest corner of the intersection of 61 Avenue NW and Sandstone Street NW. Preliminary Plat #CD2022-013PLAT to be known as Century Village, by Bella Terra, LLC. For 17.8 acres to be platted into 39 single family residential lots and 1 outlot. This application includes a request for a substantial land alteration. The site is located at the northeast corner of the intersection of East Circle Drive NE and Silver Creek Road NE. Final Plat # CD2022-017PLAT, by Jon Ryan, to be known as Ryans Subdivision, for the creation of one 1.54-acre platted lot. The site is located west of 3rd Avenue NW and northeast of 4th Avenue NW. Final Plat #CD2022-018PLAT by Bella Terra, LLC to be known as Century Valley Third, for 21 residential lots on 16.68 acres. The site is located south of Shannon Oaks Boulevard NE and north of Bella Terra Road NE. Final Plat #CD2022-019PLAT by River Bend Development, LLC, to be known as Valley Side Estates Four, for development consisting of 16 residential lots on 2.81 acres. The site is located north of the intersection at Red Hawk Drive SE and Killdeer LN SE. Final Plat #CD2022-020PLAT, to be known as Zumbro East Bank, to consolidate thirteen parcels into two lots, on a total of 24 acres, located north of 9th St SE, west of 3rd Ave SE, east of the Zumbro River. Final Plat #CD2022-021PLAT, to be known as John Hardy’s Replat, to adjust the lot lines on three existing commercial lots, located on the north side of 7th St NW, west of Hwy 52. Agendas, staff reports, and minutes pertaining to this item will be posted on the City’s website on the Friday before the meeting at: http://rochestercitymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx VIEWING AND ATTENDING THE CITY COUNCIL MEETING: – View the meeting on channel 180 or 188 (Spectrum - Charter) or Channel 80 (MetroNet). – Join the Zoom meeting by copying this link into your web browser: https://bit.ly/2OGnZYB – Livestream the meeting by visiting at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and clicking the “video/audio” ink on the right side of the screen. The video/audio link will not appear until the meeting has started. CALLING INTO THE ZOOM WEBINAR: – Call: 1-312-626-6799 – Webinar ID: 912 4541 8192 – Passcode: 162027 (July 9, 2022) 79860