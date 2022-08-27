ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING – Hybrid Meeting Notice is hereby given that the Common Council of the City of Rochester, Minnesota will hold their regularly scheduled meeting at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, to consider the following: Final Plat CD2022-025PLAT by Bradley Vrieze, to be known as Rochester Car Clearance Center Second. The final plat will combine an existing platted lot and a portion of an unplatted parcel to create a 0.89-acre lot. The site is located directly south of 7th Street NW. Unified Development Code (UDC) Zoning Ordinance Adoption and Zone Change- The Unified Development Code will bring Rochester’s development practices into the 21st Century and promote the goals in P2S Comprehensive Plan. The Unified Development Code will replace the Current Land Development Manual, applicable Special Districts ordinances, and Planned Unit Developments ordinances. The UDC will rezone all properties from their current zoning district to the most applicable UDC zoning district. Agendas, staff reports, and minutes pertaining to this item will be posted on the City’s website on the Friday before the meeting at: http://rochestercitymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx VIEWING AND ATTENDING THE CITY COUNCIL MEETING: – View the meeting on channel 180 or 188 (Spectrum - Charter) or Channel 80 (MetroNet). – Join the Zoom meeting by copying this link into your web browser: https://bit.ly/2OGnZYB – Livestream the meeting by visiting at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and clicking the “video/audio” ink on the right side of the screen. The video/audio link will not appear until the meeting has started. CALLING INTO THE ZOOM WEBINAR: – Call: 1-312-626-6799 – Webinar ID: 912 4541 8192 – Passcode: 162027 (Aug. 27, 2022) 94218