ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING – Hybrid Meeting Notice is hereby given that the Rochester Zoning Board of Appeals will hold their regularly scheduled meeting at the Government Center, in Council Chambers, located at 151 4th Street SE at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, to consider the following: Variance CD2022-007VAR, by Abbas Tabatabai, requesting to decrease the required side yard setback for single-family attached dwellings on two separate platted lots. The site is located within the R-2 zoning district, directly east of the Northern Valley Drive NE and 31st Street NE intersection. Variance #CD2022-008VAR, by Carter Mann, requesting a setback greater than the required maximum in the B-1 zoning district. The site is located north of Wheelock Drive NE and south of Viola Road NE. Any person wishing to comment on the application may attend in person or join the virtual meeting. To attend the virtual meeting, please contact Rochester Community Development by noon on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, for a MS TEAMS meeting invitation. The call-in number for the meeting will also be available at the top of the meeting agenda. Agendas, staff reports, and minutes will be posted on the City’s website the Friday before the meeting at: http://rochestercitymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx Community Development (p) 507.328.2600 (e) communitydevelopment@rochestermn.gov (a) 4001 West River Parkway, Suite 100 - Rochester, MN 55901 (Sept. 10, 2022) 99966