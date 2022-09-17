ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice i

ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Rochester Heritage Preservation Commission (HPC) will hold their regularly scheduled meeting at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 and will hold a public hearing to consider Historic Landmark designation for Silver Lake Park, located at 702, 710, 770 West Silver Lake Drive and 705 East Silver Lake Drive. This meeting will be held in the Council/Board Chambers in the Government Center, 151 4th Street SE. The Community Development Department contact information is communitydevelopment@rochestermn.gov, or (507)328-2600. Members of the public may speak at the public hearing. Those who wish to submit a written public comment may do so by sending comments to City of Rochester Community Development Department 4001 West River Parkway, Rochester, MN 55901 or communitydevelopment@rochestermn.gov by Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Agendas and staff reports pertaining to this item will be posted on the City’s website on the Friday before the meeting at: http://rochestercitymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx (Sept. 17, 2022) 101898