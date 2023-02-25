ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice i

ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission will hold its regularly scheduled meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in the Council/Board Chambers of the Government Center, located at 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN to consider the following: Growth Management Map Amendment CD2023-001GMMA by Mark D. Hansen, to amend a 47.43-acre site from “Urban Expansion Beyond 2050” to “Near Term Urban Expansion” on the City’s Growth Management Map. The site is located 700 feet south of the intersection of Scenic Point Dr. SW & Scenic Dr. SW, approximately 250 feet west of Scenic View Dr. SW. The subject amendment is running concurrently with an annexation petition CD2023-001ANX. Annexation Petition CD2023-001ANX by Mark D. Hansen to incorporate a 47.43-acre site into the City of Rochester. The site is located 700 feet south of the intersection of Scenic Point Dr. SW & Scenic Dr SW, approximately 250 feet west of Scenic View Dr. SW. The subject annexation is running concurrently with Growth Management Map Amendment application CD2023-001GMMA. Any person wishing to comment on the application may attend in person or join the virtual meeting. The meeting link and call-in number will be available at the top of the agenda. Agendas, staff reports, and minutes pertaining to this item will be posted on the City’s website on the Friday before the meeting at: http://rochestercitymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx Community Development: 507.328.2600 communitydevelopment@rochestermn.gov 4001 West River Parkway, Suite 100 - Rochester, MN 55901 (Feb. 25, 2023) 196879