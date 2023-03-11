ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice i

ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission will hold its regularly scheduled meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in the Council/Board Chambers of the Government Center, located at 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN to consider the following: Zone Change #CD2023-002ZC by Tony Bigelow, to change the Zoning District designation of 23.92 acres from R-1 Mixed Single-Family to R-2 Low-Density Small Lot. The property is located 180 feet south of the intersection of Talon Pl. SE & 28 St. SE. Growth Management Map Amendment #CD2023-002GMMA by Tony Bigelow, to amend an 18.23-acre site from “Urban Expansion Beyond 2050” to “Near Term Urban Expansion” on the City’s Growth Management Map. The site is located 150 feet south of the intersection of Hawk Ridge Pl. SE & Sparrow Pl. SE. The subject annexation is running concurrently with the Annexation application CD2023-002ANX. Annexation Petition #CD2023-002ANX by Tony Bigelow, to incorporate an 18.23-acre site into the City of Rochester. The site is located 150 feet south of the intersection of Hawk Ridge Pl. SE & Sparrow Pl. SE. The subject annexation is running concurrently with Growth Management Map Amendment application CD2023-002GMMA. Shoreland Development Permit #CD2023-001SPP by Mayowood Lands, LLC., for the development of 129 single-family homes partly located within the Flood Prone (FP) zone. This site is located north of the intersection of Abigail Ln. SW and Mayowood Rd. S Any person wishing to comment on the application may attend in person or join the virtual meeting. The meeting link and call-in number will be available at the top of the agenda. Agendas, staff reports, and minutes pertaining to this item will be posted on the City’s website on the Friday before the meeting at: http://rochestercitymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx Community Development: 507.328.2600 communitydevelopment@rochestermn.gov 4001 West River Parkway, Suite 100 - Rochester, MN 55901 (March 11, 2023) 202053