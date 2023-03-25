ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice i

ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Rochester Zoning Board of Appeals will hold their regularly scheduled meeting at the Government Center, in Council Chambers, located at 151 4th Street SE at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, to consider the following: Variance #CD2023-001VAR, by The Crawford House LLC requesting a reduction for the minimum required parking spaces associated with a Medical Facility from six to four. The property is located at 1134 6th Street SW. Any person wishing to comment on the application may attend in person or join the virtual meeting. The meeting link and call-in number will be available at the top of the agenda. Agendas, staff reports, and minutes pertaining to this item will be posted on the City’s website on the Friday before the meeting at: http://rochestercitymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx Community Development: 507.328.2600 communitydevelopment@rochestermn.gov 4001 West River Parkway, Suite 100 - Rochester, MN 55901 (March 25, 2023) 206912