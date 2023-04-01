ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice i

ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission will hold its regularly scheduled meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in the Council/Board Chambers of the Government Center, located at 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN to consider the following: Vacation Petition #CD2023-003VAC by Enclave to vacate a portion of the ROW easement for 1st Ave. SW and a portion of an easement located on Lots 1 and 2, Block 107, Willson’s Addition to Rochester. These two parcels are located 800 feet South of the intersection of 1st Ave. SW and 6th St. SW. Conditional Use Permit #CD2023-003CUP, by Tiffany Prow, for the establishment of a 3,595-square-foot birthing center (Medical Facility) in the R-1 District. The site is located 220 feet east of the intersection of 6th St. SW and 12th Ave. SW. Agendas, staff reports, and minutes pertaining to this item will be posted on the City’s website on the Friday before the meeting at: http://rochestercitymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx Community Development: 507.328.2600 communitydevelopment@rochestermn.gov 4001 West River Parkway, Suite 100 - Rochester, MN 55901 (April 1, 2023) 209283