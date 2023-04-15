ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice i

ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission will hold its regularly scheduled meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in the Council/Board Chambers of the Government Center, located at 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN to consider the following: Land Use Plan Amendment #CD2023-001CPA, by Meier Companies, to change the Comprehensive Plan Land Use designation of 5.13 acres of land from Low Density Residential (LDR) to Medium Density Residential (MDR). The parcel is located on the southeast corner of Freedom Dr. NW and 65th St. NW. Zone Change #CD2023-003ZC, by West 80 Properties LLC, to change the Zoning District designation of a 74-acre site from BP Business Park to R-2 Low-Density Small Lot and R-3 Medium Density Residential. The property is located at the southwest corner of the intersection of Valleyhigh Rd. NW and 50th Ave. NW. Agendas, staff reports, and minutes pertaining to this item will be posted on the City’s website on the Friday before the meeting at: https://www.rochestermn.gov/government/boards-commissions Community Development: 507.328.2600 communitydevelopment@rochestermn.gov 4001 West River Parkway, Suite 100 - Rochester, MN 55901 (April 15, 2023) 212636