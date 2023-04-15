ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice i

ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Rochester Heritage Preservation Commission (HPC) will hold their regularly scheduled meeting at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, and will hold a public hearing to consider the application requesting the historic landmark designation of 617 9th Ave SW. This meeting will be held in the Council/Board Chambers in the Government Center, 151 4th Street SE. The Community Development Department contact information is communitydevelopment@rochestermn.gov, or (507) 328-2600. Members of the public may speak at the public hearing. Those who wish to submit a written public comment may do so by sending comments to the City of Rochester Community Development Department 4001 West River Parkway, Rochester, MN 55901, or communitydevelopment@rochestermn.gov by Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Agendas and staff reports pertaining to this item will be posted on the City’s website on the Friday before the meeting at: https://www.rochestermn.gov/government/boards-commissions (April 15, 2023) 213256