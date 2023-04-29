ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice i

ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission will hold its regularly scheduled meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in the Council/Board Chambers of the Government Center, located at 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN to consider the following: City Initiated Comprehensive Plan Amendment #CD2023-002CPA for 112 acres located directly north of 55th Street NW and directly east of 18th Avenue NW. Zone Change #CD2023-004ZC, by Volunteers of America National Services, to change the Zoning District designation of an approximately 24.8-acre site from R-1 Mixed Single-Family to R-3 Medium Density Residential. The property is located at the southeast corner of the intersection of Valleyhigh Rd. NW and 50th Ave. NW. Agendas, staff reports, and minutes pertaining to this item will be posted on the City’s website on the Friday before the meeting at: https://www.rochestermn.gov/government/boards-commissions Community Development: 507.328.2600 communitydevelopment@rochestermn.gov 4001 West River Parkway, Suite 100 - Rochester, MN 55901 (April 29, 2023) 218269