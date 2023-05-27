ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice i

ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Rochester Zoning Board of Appeals will hold their regularly scheduled meeting at the Government Center, in Council Chambers, located at 151 4th Street SE at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, to consider the following: Variance #CD2023-002VAR, by Reagan Outdoor Advertising of Rochester, to decrease the required distance a new billboard can be located from a Place of Worship. The property is located at 2836 East Frontage Road Hwy 52. Any person wishing to comment on the application may attend in person or join the virtual meeting. The meeting link and call-in number will be available at the top of the agenda. Agendas, staff reports, and minutes pertaining to this item will be posted on the City’s website on the Friday before the meeting at: https://www.rochestermn.gov/government/boards-commissions Community Development: 507.328.2600 communitydevelopment@rochestermn.gov 4001 West River Parkway, Suite 100 - Rochester, MN 55901 (May 27, 2023) 227086