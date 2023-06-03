ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice i

ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission will hold its regularly scheduled meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in the Council/Board Chambers of the Government Center, located at 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN to consider the following: Unified Development Code Six Month Updates City Initiated Comprehensive Plan Amendment #CD2023-002CPA for 112 acres located directly north of 55th Street NW and directly east of 18th Avenue NW. Zone Change #CD2023-005ZC, by Rochester Civic Lot Development LLC., to change the Zoning District designation of an approximate 1.79-acre site from R-4 (High Density Residential) to MX-D Fringe (Mixed Use Downtown Fringe). The site is located 200 feet east of the intersection of Civic Center Drive SE and Center Street E. Growth Management Map Amendment CD2023-001GMMA by Mark D. Hansen, to amend a 47.43-acre site from “Urban Expansion Beyond 2050” to “Near Term Urban Expansion” on the City’s Growth Management Map. The site is located 700 feet south of the intersection of Scenic Point Dr. SW & Scenic Dr. SW, approximately 250 feet west of Scenic View Dr. SW. The subject amendment is running concurrently with an annexation petition CD2023-001ANX. Annexation Petition CD2023-001ANX by Mark D. Hansen, to incorporate a 47.43-acre site into the City of Rochester. The site is located 700 feet south of the intersection of Scenic Point Dr. SW & Scenic Dr. SW, approximately 250 feet west of Scenic View Dr. SW. The subject amendment is running concurrently with Growth Management Map Amendment application CD2023-001GMMA. Agendas, staff reports, and minutes pertaining to this item will be posted on the City’s website on the Friday before the meeting at: https://www.rochestermn.gov/government/boards-commissions Community Development: 507.328.2600 communitydevelopment@rochestermn.gov 4001 West River Parkway, Suite 100 - Rochester, MN 55901 (June 3, 2023) 230004